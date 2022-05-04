Bajaj Pulsar 250 achieves 10,000 sales milestone: New colour variant launched

The Bajaj Pulsar 250 series has crossed the 10,000 sales milestone in just six months. While the Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.43 lakh, the Pulsar F250 retails at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto launched the much-anticipated Pulsar 250 series motorcycles in India in October last year. The quarter-litre Pulsar range includes the Pulsar N250, a naked streetfighter, and the semi-faired Pulsar F250. Now, the Bajaj Pulsar 250 series has crossed the 10,000 sales milestone in just six months of launch. The company claims that the Pulsar 250 range is the fastest quarter-litre motorcycle to reach 10,000 sales post the BS6 era.

To commemorate the occasion, Bajaj Auto has introduced a new Caribbean Blue colour scheme for these motorcycles. The other two colour shades on offer include the Techno Grey and Racing Red colour schemes. Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 is a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.1 hp of power and 21.5 Nm of peak torque.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist & slipper clutch too. The braking duties are performed by a 300mm disc at the front and a 250mm disc at the rear along with a single-channel ABS. In terms of pricing, while the Bajaj Pulsar N250 is currently priced at Rs 1.43 lakh, the Pulsar F250 retails at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250 Review:

Commenting on this achievement, Sarang Kanade, President of Motorcycle Business – Bajaj Auto, said, “The all-new Pulsar 250 has been conceptualised with the single-minded purpose of injecting ‘Unadulterated Thrill’ into everyday riding. We are very pleased with the response from young riders across the country, who love the new-age form. This sales milestone underlines our customers’ trust in Pulsar and the increasing demand for sports motorcycles due to high aspirations and changing lifestyles.”

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition launched: Priced from Rs 13.51 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.