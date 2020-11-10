Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

There are no mechanical changes associated with the bike but then the acquiring cost has gone up by Rs 8,000 compared to what it was when the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F was launched.

It seems Bajaj wants to just keep on increasing prices of its products. You won’t believe it but this is the third time since it went under the BS6 knife that the Pulsar 220F has got a price hike. Compared to the initial price increase, the new Bajaj Pulsar 220F now costs a big six per cent increase in its acquiring cost. Bajaj hasn’t given any reason for the price hike. The new Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 will now cost you Rs 123,245, ex-showroom. When it underwent the BS6 transition, the bike was priced at Rs 1.16 lakh. This new pricing has been prevalent from the start of this month. Moreover, the 220F is one product that gets very few discounts in spite of being nearly 15 years in the market. Bajaj dealers are offering discounts on few products like the Platina as well as CT series of bikes right now.

There are no visible or mechanical changes to account for the price increase. The bike still retains its classic silhouette which is much appreciated by both tier II as well as III customers. We have even seen tier I customers opt for the Pulsar 220F. The bike has projector headlights which are said to work very nicely in night. There are clip-on handlebars, a semi-digital instrument console and that half-fairing. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends as well as disc brakes. The front disc is connected with ABS. Split seats are given to the user.

The 20.4hp/18.55Nm, 220cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine has been slightly detuned from the BS4 version. It is still paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The top speed of the Pulsar 220F is claimed to be 141kmph. It has telescopic front suspension with a 5-step adjustable dual-shocks at the back. The kerb weight of the bike is 160kg, which is a bit on the higher side.

