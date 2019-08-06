Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets a new ‘Volcanic Red’ colour option: Price unchanged

Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been launched recently in a new Volcanic Red colour option. With the introduction of new shade, the bike is now available in a total of three shades to choose from. Price of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F has remained unchanged for the new colour option. That said, the figure is the same for all three shades at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the introduction of new colour option, there are no changes in the motorcycle. Bajaj Pulsar 220F draws power from a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 21hp along with a peak torque of 19Nm.

Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The bike comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety. In terms of other noteworthy features, Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets dual projector headlamps along with digital-analog instrument cluster and split seating layout. The new colour option for the Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been updated on the company's official website for India. The new shade should reach dealerships across India in another couple of weeks.

Bajaj Pulsar has been a super hit for the Pune-based manufacturer right since its inception back in the year 2001. The Pulsar family just refuses to slow down in terms of popularity among the masses and one big reason behind is the timely updates that helped it maintain the momentum in the highly competitive Indian two-wheeler market. The next big thing in the Pulsar series is going to be the most affordable Pulsar 125 that is set to be launched in India in the coming days.

