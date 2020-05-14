Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 price increased: Hiked by this much

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F prices have gone up by Rs 3,000 and this is the first hike after the BS6 announcement happened last month.

By:Published: May 14, 2020 11:02:53 AM

After Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto has now started hiking prices of its motorcycles. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F, after the BS6 transition price increase last month, has now got an increase in its retail cost. Bajaj has hiked prices of the 220F now to Rs 1.19 lakh. The BS6 price was Rs 1.16 lakh, signalling an increase of Rs 3,000.

While Bajaj hasn’t given any specific reason, we assume its due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent loss of revenue. There are no other changes apart from the BS6 additions. To recap, in the BS6 era, the Pulsar 220F gained weight and lost a bit of power/torque. Coming to the power/torque on offer, the 220cc engine is oil-cooled and makes 20.4PS and 18.55Nm. The gearbox used is a 5-speed unit.

The P220 F is the only semi-faired motorcycle in the country right now. Yamaha has discontinued the Fazer twins, citing low demand. However, the P220 is still in demand. Especially given the fact that it is a fast and handsome looking machine. Bajaj though hasn’t done much to update the looks of the motorcycle though. It has received BS4, ABS and now the BS6 update. It looks like the P220F is here to stay.

We quite like the Bajaj Pulsar 220F. It has got projector headlights, discs at both the ends, split seats, semi-digital instrument console and a 3-piece handlebar. There is single channel ABS on offer as well. At present, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F has no direct competition. However, the upcoming Hero Xtreme 200S with a BS6 heart could be the only sort of competition with respect to engine capacity. In terms of power, the 220F is closer to the Yamaha YZFF-R15. The Yamaha though is costlier but has more hi-tech gadgets and engine technology. Both the Pulsar and R15 can go up to a top speed of 140kmph.

