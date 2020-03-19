Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 launched: Xtreme 200S rival’s new features, specs, price

Image from Bikewale.com

A couple of days ago, we were crying hoarse how nearly the entire Bajaj line is waiting to be BS6-fied. Now, news comes in courtesy Bikewale.com that the P220 with a BS6 engine has started reaching dealerships. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The BS4 motorcycle was priced at Rs 1.08 lakh. Bajaj is yet to send an official release on the same though.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are no new features since Bajaj isn’t engaging in a full revamp of its motorcycles. The digital instrument console now gets a Fi indicator added to it. Bajaj has also retained the same colour schemes – Dyno Red, Laser Black and Nuclear Blue. One can also find body-coloured half-rim tapes on the black alloy wheels.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 is the same engine from the BS4 unit but with revised mechanicals. The power output has gone down marginally – 0.6PS while the torque numbers are yet to be disclosed. The BS4 engine produced 18.55Nm. While there is no mention of the kerb weight, we expect it to increase by 2kg owing to the fuel injection mechanism as well as the catalytic converter. The other noticeable difference is the slightly “boa constrictor ate a meal” look for the exhaust system. This is the cleaner cat con at work.

Other Pulsar 220F attributes include the half fairing, projector headlights, disc brakes on both ends with ABS in the front, belly pan, split seats as well as semi-digital instrument console, remain. The 220F has been the preferred motorcycle though it has been 15 years since the design has changed. Each month, a steady number of 220Fs are sold without any marketing and Bajaj intends to keep this alive with what was once called as the “Fastest Indian”.

Do you own a 220F? How has been your experience with the motorcycle? Do let us know.

Image source: Bikewale.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.