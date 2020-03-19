Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 launched: Xtreme 200S rival’s new features, specs, price

By:Published: March 19, 2020 11:22:17 AM
Image from Bikewale.com

A couple of days ago, we were crying hoarse how nearly the entire Bajaj line is waiting to be BS6-fied. Now, news comes in courtesy Bikewale.com that the P220 with a BS6 engine has started reaching dealerships. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been priced at Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The BS4 motorcycle was priced at Rs 1.08 lakh. Bajaj is yet to send an official release on the same though.

There are no new features since Bajaj isn’t engaging in a full revamp of its motorcycles. The digital instrument console now gets a Fi indicator added to it. Bajaj has also retained the same colour schemes –  Dyno Red, Laser Black and Nuclear Blue. One can also find body-coloured half-rim tapes on the black alloy wheels.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 is the same engine from the BS4 unit but with revised mechanicals. The power output has gone down marginally – 0.6PS while the torque numbers are yet to be disclosed. The BS4 engine produced 18.55Nm. While there is no mention of the kerb weight, we expect it to increase by 2kg owing to the fuel injection mechanism as well as the catalytic converter. The other noticeable difference is the slightly “boa constrictor ate a meal” look for the exhaust system. This is the cleaner cat con at work.

Other Pulsar 220F attributes include the half fairing, projector headlights, disc brakes on both ends with ABS in the front, belly pan, split seats as well as semi-digital instrument console, remain. The 220F has been the preferred motorcycle though it has been 15 years since the design has changed. Each month, a steady number of 220Fs are sold without any marketing and Bajaj intends to keep this alive with what was once called as the “Fastest Indian”.

Do you own a 220F? How has been your experience with the motorcycle? Do let us know.

Image source: Bikewale.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Creta variants vs Kia Seltos variants: Price, specs and which is best for you

Hyundai Creta variants vs Kia Seltos variants: Price, specs and which is best for you

Coronavirus strikes Rolls-Royce: Suspends production for a month

Coronavirus strikes Rolls-Royce: Suspends production for a month

Hero Pleasure discontinued in India: Why its 14-year long innings came to an end!

Hero Pleasure discontinued in India: Why its 14-year long innings came to an end!

Droom launches Corona Shield: Antimicrobial surface protection treatment for cars & bikes at Rs 499

Droom launches Corona Shield: Antimicrobial surface protection treatment for cars & bikes at Rs 499

90% buyers research online before showroom visit: How digital platforms affect car buying decision

90% buyers research online before showroom visit: How digital platforms affect car buying decision

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Shah Rukh Khan is India's first 2020 Hyundai Creta owner: Check Images

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Indian Army canteens to sell Harley-Davidson bikes: Here's more

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Last chance to buy BS4 discounted cars: Tata Nexon, Renault Kwid selling for Rs 1 lakh less

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Coronavirus worries? Taking this bike taxi could keep you safer

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Home due to Coronavirus? Best car/racing series to watch on Netflix & Amazon Prime

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Compact SUV battle: Volkswagen T-Roc takes on Harrier, Hector, Compass

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

Volkswagen T-Roc launched in India: Jeep Compass rival offers good value-for-money

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

All-New 2021 Hyundai Elantra unveiled: India launch expected in 2021

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Hyundai Xcent automatic discontinued: Grand i10, Elite i20 lose diesel engines

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

Continental develops world's first 3D digital instrument cluster: How it works

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

FADA approaches Supreme Court again for BS4 sale extension as Coronavirus slows retail

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra XUV500 BS6 to be powered by an updated 2.2-litre diesel engine

Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

Volkswagen T-Roc launch tomorrow: 500+ bookings for the feature packed, fully imported SUV

Suzuki Baleno Cross unveiled: Why Maruti doesn't need to launch it in India

Suzuki Baleno Cross unveiled: Why Maruti doesn't need to launch it in India