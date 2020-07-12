Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India’s only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

The model may be outdated in terms of the newness factor but there is nothing lacking as far as the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is concerned. It has got the competition's number with a better cruising capability.

Bajaj Auto seems to be on a spree to have a second round of price increase. The once-upon-a-time flagship model, the Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 has now got another price hike. The price increase is not so much but then, after the huge leap from BS4 to BS6 and another one during lockdown, this is the second hike. Bajaj Auto has increased the price by Rs 1,000 and the new cost is Rs 1,20,787, ex-showroom. There is no official statement provided on the same and we assume this could be attributed to the rise in input costs owing to the pandemic. Bajaj Auto also reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in its Waluj plant recently. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the only semi-faired bike in the country and one which has been soldiering on from the last decade without any significant updates to the way it looks.

It’s looks as well as performance factor is what helps the Bajaj Pulsar 220F still sell well. The model may be outdated in terms of the newness factor but there is nothing lacking as far as the 220F is concerned. Take for example the features it comes with – backlit switches, disc brakes at both ends as standard, projector headlights, split seats, semi-digital instrument console. Bajaj, in the switch to BS6, has ensured that performance or power hasn’t gone down much. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 220F makes 20.4hp of power and 18.5Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Suspension components are telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers with gas reservoirs at the rear. There is single-channel ABS on offer and the fuel tank capacity is 15 litres. The kerb weight of the bike though is a bit on the higher side – 160kg. The bike has a ground clearance of 165mm, which is sufficient on our roads.

