Bajaj Pulsar 180’s old naked avatar returns: Price in India slashed by this much!

Apart from the one major aesthetic change, everything on the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar remains the same as before.

By:Updated: Feb 19, 2021 11:38 AM

 

Bajaj Pulsar has been one of the most popular names when it comes to motorcycling in India. Key reasons behind the blockbuster success of Pulsar are the addition of numerous models over the years and also, the fact that the company kept updating these as and when the trend or the need among the customers changed. Now, very recently, the new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar has been silently launched in India with a major aesthetic change. A few months back, the bike was launched with a semi-fairing similar to the one on the Pulsar 220F. However, the latest model ditches the same and hence, returns in its good old naked avatar. Bajaj Auto has updated the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 on its official website for India, however, the price section still shows the figure of the Pulsar 180F till the time this news piece was written.

However, when Express Drives spoke to its dealer sources, they confirmed that the bike is priced around Rs 10,000 lesser compared to the semi-faired Pulsar 180F. That said, the new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 will soon be available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Apart from the said aesthetic change, everything on the bike remains the same as before, which means that the bike is still powered by the same 178.6cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine that develops 17 hp of power along with a peak torque of 14.22 Nm.

The company’s official website is currently showing just one colour option for the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 – Black & Red, however, we believe many more shades will be on offer. Now it remains to be seen whether the new naked 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 replaces the semi-faired version or both these models will be sold alongside. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

