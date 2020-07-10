Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon draws power from a 178cc, air-cooled motor that develops 17 hp of power along with and 14.2Nm of torque. The transmission is a five-speed unit. The Pulsar 180F gets a semi fairing along with clip-on handlebars, split pillion body grab rails and more.

Jul 10, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic situation has put the world on hold and amid that, it seems like it is the season of price hikes as well. After Suzuki hiked the prices of its multiple products, it is now Bajaj Auto that has done the same. This time around, Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon has gotten expensive, by Rs 998 to be precise. That said, the Pulsar 180F Neon can now be yours for a price of Rs 1,11,328. Previously, the bike was on sale at a price of Rs 1,10,330 (prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is currently available for sale in three colours – Black & Red, Neon Orange and Black & Silver. The price revision has nothing to do with any changes on the motorcycle. The company hasn’t specified the reason behind this price revision, however, the adverse market conditions and the Covid-19 impact on the market might be some of the key reasons behind.

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon is powered by a 178cc, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 17 hp and 14.2Nm. Transmission is a five-speed unit. The Pulsar 180F gets a semi fairing and the Neon badging means it gets Neon accents on multiple parts in the favour of a better visual appeal. The bike gets clip-on handlebars along with split pillion grab rails and sporty split step-up seats that are well padded too.

Talking of cycle parts, Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon gets conventional telescopic forks upfront along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends and these are paired to a single-channel ABS. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

