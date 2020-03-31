Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 launched: Suzuki Gixxer SF150 rival’s price, features

The Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 is a whole lot costlier than the BS4 model but packs in bigger tyres and has grown a bit in dimensions.

Bajaj Auto has updated nearly it’s entire range to BS6. While we though that the 180F might not live to see the BS6 light, it has. The updated Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS6 price is Rs 1.07 lakh. This price is Rs 11,000 over that of the BS4 model. Bajaj has long since discontinued the P150-styled cousin of the 180F. If you are disappointed with the higher price tag, then Bajaj has definitely made it up for the same. The tyre size has gone up – 120 section rear versus 100mm for the BS4. The front tyre though is similar to the BS4’s 90 section. Both the tubeless tyres run on 17-inch alloy wheels. Bajaj has also elongated the wheelbase by 5mm. Bajaj has also upped the front disc brake size to 280mm while the BS4 bike had a 260mm unit. Only the front brake gets the ABS safety net.

Dimension-wise, there is a difference too. The new BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 180F is taller by 50mm and slimmer by 15mm. The length of 2035mm stays the same and so does the ground clearance of 165mm. Kerb weight has gone up with these modifications and the P180F BS6 is porkier by 10kg at 156kg.

Engine-wise, the only addition is of a fuel injection as well as oxygen sensors. While the Bajaj website says that the engine is a 4-valve, we believe it could be a printing error. The 180cc engine always had two valves. There is no change in the power or torque numbers either – 17.02hp/14.5Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit too.

Bajaj has used the successful P220 formula for the 180F. The semi-faired look has done wonders for the P220 and the 180F might want to emulate the same. There are projector headlights, clip-on handlebars, split seats and a LED tail light. The semi-digital instrument console is shared with the other Pulsars too.

Competition-wise, the Pulsar 180F squares off against the Suzuki Gixxer SF150. The Suzuki though is a much costlier machine, has a full fairing but lower power. The SF150 also has a full LED headlight and is a modern machine too.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.