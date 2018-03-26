Bajaj Pulsar 180 likely to retire: Why the first ever macho Pulsar could soon be history

There have been reports on the web suggesting that Bajaj Auto is working on the new generation Pulsars and the said models might be launched sometime by the year 2019. The new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 will be BS-VI compliant and hence, will employ an all-new engine. Since the next stage emission norms will be stricter, it will be hard for the manufacturer to go ahead with the carburetor set up. For this reason, the new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 will have a fuel injected motor and also, the engine will have four valves. Before the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar UG6, the Pune-based manufacturer will also launch the UG5 model that has been spied recently. The price of the said model will be considerably higher than the current one and hence, the price gap of the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180 will get narrower. The report further goes on to say that the new engine platform developed by Bajaj Auto will be scalable and the displacement will possibly range between 150cc and 250cc.

Also Read: Next-generation Bajaj Pulsar under development: Here’s why you should wait for the new Pulsar



When the new Bajaj Pulsar UG6 will arrive, the price of the 150cc model will most likely see a price increase and in such a case, it will be quite difficult for Pulsar 180 to survive. Currently, the price of the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is at par with the Pulsar NS 160 and the latter makes for a better case, all thanks to its sporty nature and the aggressive streetfighter looks that work in its favour. Also, the new Bajaj Pulsar UG5 takes its styling inspiration from the elder Pulsar 180 and the spy images show that it looks identical to the latter. That may also be a hint that Bajaj Auto wants to phase out the Pulsar 180 as its identity is now shared with its younger sibling.

All these facts combined, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 might be discontinued in the months to come and that will put an end to over one and a half decades of its history that dates back to the year 2001 when it was first launched in India. More details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.