Bajaj Pulsar 180 discontinued in India as sportier Pulsar 180F replaces: Key things to know

Bajaj Auto has silently pulled the plug on the Pulsar 180 in India. The motorcycle has been replaced by the sportier Pulsar 180F. While the Bajaj Pulsar 180 is still listed on the company's official website and the Pulsar 180F is yet to appear, dealer sources of Express Drives have now confirmed that the Pulsar 180 has been discontinued. The motorcycle will only be available till the stocks last. The new Bajaj Pulsar 180F is based on the standard Pulsar 180 but gets a sporty semi fairing just like the Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 86,490 (ex-showroom), demanding a considerable premium over the price of the standard Pulsar 180.

The Pulsar brand has been doing wonders for the company right since its inception over a decade back. One of the prime reasons why the Pulsars are still going strong in the country is due to the timely updates that the company implemented on the motorcycles. With the ageing design of the Pulsar 180, it is a good move by Bajaj to give it the bigger Pulsar 220F inspired look with a marginal price hike and this sure will keep the momentum going.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 180F is the same 178cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The carbureted engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 17 bhp and 14 Nm. Braking duties on the Bajaj Pulsar 180F are taken care of with the help of a 260mm disc brake up front along with a 230mm disc brake at the rear. The Pulsar 180F is currently available without an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) but the said safety equipment will be made available soon, all thanks to the Government of India's mandate. This should bump the price of the motorcycle at least by Rs 5,000.

