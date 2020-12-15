Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F price in India hiked again: All details

Compared to the previous price hike, the latest one for Bajaj Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180F and the Pulsar 220F is a bit higher but it is not too significant and hence, we don't think it will affect the buying decision of the customers. More details here!

If you have been planning to bring home a brand new Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Pulsar 180 or Pulsar 220F, now be ready to pay a bit more! The company has again hiked the prices of the above three models. Now, digging into the details in terms of the new figures, starting with the Bajaj Pulsar 150. The bike is available for sale in three variants namely Neon, Standard and Dual disc. The entry-level Neon trim now costs Rs 92,627 as compared to its previous price of Rs 91,130. On the other hand, you will now have to spend Rs 99,584 for the standard variant while previously, this particular variant used to cost Rs 98,086. Last, the range-topping model of the Pulsar 150, the dual disc trim is now priced at Rs 1,03,482. The said model used to be on sale earlier for a price of Rs 1,01,984.

Now, moving on to the bigger displacement model – the Pulsar 180F. The said model is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 1,13,018 as against its previous price of Rs 1,11,520. As already mentioned, the Pulsar 220F has also received an upward price revision and the same is now priced at Rs 1,23,245 compared to its earlier price of Rs 1,21,747. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. As one can see, the variants of the aforementioned models have gotten expensive by Rs 1,498.

Compared to the previous price hike, the latest one is a bit higher but it is not too significant and hence, we don’t think it will affect the buying decision of the customers. As is the case most of the time, the said price hike doesn’t bring any changes to the three motorcycles. This means that all three models remain exactly the same as before, both visually and mechanically. Stay tuned for more and also subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

