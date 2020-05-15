Bajaj Pulsar 150 price hiked: Costlier than Honda Unicorn

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 prices have gone up by roughly Rs 2,000 and the double-disc version is now over Rs 1 lakh.

May 15, 2020

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the Pulsar 150 model. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 received its BS6 update earlier this year. Now, the new prices are Rs 96,960 for the front disc and Rs 1 lakh. for the rear disc models. The earlier prices were Rs 94,956 and Rs 98,835, respectively. These prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It seems the hike has happened because of the coronavirus pandemic and the losses faced. Arch-rival, the Honda Unicorn in the meanwhile is priced at Rs 93,593, ex-showroom.

From the look of it, this price hike doesn’t bring about any change in the specs or features. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is still a very competent motorcycle. It boasts a 149cc, 2-valve, air-cooled engine that makes 14hp power and 13.25Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit in the one-down and 4-up fashion. Bajaj offers 13-inch front forks with 135mm travel. The rear suspension comprises of twin gas-charged shock absorbers.  There are 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

As far as the brakes are concerned, the single-disc unit has a 260mm brake at the front, with a 130mm drum at the rear. For the double-disc, the rear unit is a 230mm disc. The front brake size too goes up by 20mm. It must be noted here that Bajaj offers only a single-channel ABS with the Pulsar 150.

The Bajaj Pulsar boasts a semi-digital instrument console. This one has all the required information including a side stand warning, low fuel light, redline indicator and more. Bajaj could have used this opportunity to give an all-new instrument console to the Pulsar. Moreover, the headlight could have been a full LED unit as well. This being said, the Pulsar still offers the most equipment in its class including an engine kill switch, backlit instrument cluster, split seats (double disc version) and others.

We don’t expect to see a new Pulsar 150 in the near future. The current Pulsar look is preferred by those seeking an affordable commuter bike.

 

