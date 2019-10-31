Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a minor update but no price change

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been quite a popular choice for a two-wheeler enthusiast looking to buy his/her first 150cc motorcycle. Nearly 80,000 Pulsars are sold in a month. The 150 accounts for a lion's share. Recently, Bajaj axed the regular 150 and instead simplified the range by offering the Neon and twin disc trims. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon has now got a minor update. Earlier the motorcycle took on the Classic's shape but with Neon accents. Now, it looks closer to the twin-disc version; a more brawny-looking motorcycle with tank extensions.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon though doesn't get the split seats, split grab rails as well as the engine cowl. It also gets a rear drum brake instead of the disc on the more pricier 150 (Rs 89,000). There is no change in the 14hp/13.4Nm, 2-valve, 150cc engine and it is still BS-IV compliant. A 5-speed gearbox too is on offer.

Recently, Bajaj introduced the Pulsar 125 Neon. This model is the smallest of all the Pulsars offered ever. Bajaj rolled it out with a front drum brake - a first for a Pulsar. However, this drum brake version is yet to hit the markets. Bajaj tells us that the intention was to always have the front disc version on sale initially and then based on response, roll out the more affordable drum model. In the last two months, the company has managed to move more than 40,000 units of the Pulsar 125 Neon. The engine of the P125 is based on the 150cc and makes 12hp of power and 11Nm. The gearbox is again a 5-speed and the motorcycle more or less looks like the Neon 150.

Earlier this month, Bajaj said that they have a new Chetak electric scooter in the wings. While details of the Chetak aren't out yet, Bajaj says that it has got 95km range, all-LED lights, digital instrument cluster as well as a retro look to it. Prices of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be out in January 2020.