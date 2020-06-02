Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 range got a hike recently because of the BS6 transition, however now Bajaj Auto is doing a second round, perhaps to mitigate COVID-19 losses.

Post the BS6 transition, we have heard of two-wheelers getting a price hike. Especially in the middle of the year that is. It seems a measure to offset the COVID-19 losses. Bajaj Auto too has been a part of this exercise. However, the Pune-base two-wheeler maker has now added a new feature to the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets an engine cowl much like the other Pulsars (except 125). This has also led to an increase in price. The new price is Rs 90,003 – hike by Rs 4,000 over the BS6 model. Technically, an engine cowl as an aftermarket fitment will increase the weight of the motorcycle. However, Bajaj doesn’t quote a rise and the Pulsar 150 Neon still weighs 144kg. The motorcycle will start arriving in showrooms later this month and one can book it right now from the Bajaj dealerships that are open. Deliveries will happen shortly thereafter.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is the most affordable 150cc motorcycle from Bajaj Auto. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is a 149.5cc, air-cooled, DTS-i engine that is good for 14hp and 13.4Nm. The torque is higher by 0.2Nm than the standard 150. Bajaj pairs this engine to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has got unique features like an white backlight for the switches, single-piece seat, and more. It has a telescopic front suspension and Nitrox gas-charged rear shock absorbers. There is a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear unit. Bajaj has added a front-wheel ABS unit to the 150 Neon.

The Pulsars have always been known for their fuel tank capacity and the 150 Neon doesn’t disappoint at 15 litres. If you were to ask us the difference visually between this Pulsar and the others, there is very little with respect to the 125. However with the other 150s, there is the difference in the graphics (Neon is more vibrant) and the split seats. Bajaj also offers a double-disc version of the Pulsar 150.

