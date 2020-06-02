Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets a new feature and price hike

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 range got a hike recently because of the BS6 transition, however now Bajaj Auto is doing a second round, perhaps to mitigate COVID-19 losses.

By:Updated: June 2, 2020 11:03:51 AM

 

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon

Post the BS6 transition, we have heard of two-wheelers getting a price hike. Especially in the middle of the year that is. It seems a measure to offset the COVID-19 losses. Bajaj Auto too has been a part of this exercise. However, the Pune-base two-wheeler maker has now added a new feature to the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets an engine cowl much like the other Pulsars (except 125). This has also led to an increase in price. The new price is Rs 90,003 – hike by Rs 4,000 over the BS6 model. Technically, an engine cowl as an aftermarket fitment will increase the weight of the motorcycle. However, Bajaj doesn’t quote a rise and the Pulsar 150 Neon still weighs 144kg. The motorcycle will start arriving in showrooms later this month and one can book it right now from the Bajaj dealerships that are open. Deliveries will happen shortly thereafter.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is the most affordable 150cc motorcycle from Bajaj Auto. Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is a 149.5cc, air-cooled, DTS-i engine that is good for 14hp and 13.4Nm. The torque is higher by 0.2Nm than the standard 150. Bajaj pairs this engine to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has got unique features like an white backlight for the switches, single-piece seat, and more. It has a telescopic front suspension and Nitrox gas-charged rear shock absorbers. There is a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear unit. Bajaj has added a front-wheel ABS unit to the 150 Neon.

The Pulsars have always been known for their fuel tank capacity and the 150 Neon doesn’t disappoint at 15 litres. If you were to ask us the difference visually between this Pulsar and the others, there is very little with respect to the 125. However with the other 150s, there is the difference in the graphics (Neon is more vibrant) and the split seats. Bajaj also offers a double-disc version of the Pulsar 150.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

1968 Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor restored as original beaut and up for auction

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Hyundai to feature in upcoming Spiderman films: Aiming for big screen with Sony Pictures

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

Anand Mahindra says "back to basics": 24,341 Mahindra tractors sold in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

MG Motor India sells 710 Hector and ZS EV cars in May during lockdown

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

New Hyundai Creta beats Covid-19 crisis with 24,000 bookings: May 2020 sales figures out

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

JK Tyre to sell made-in-India tyres in the US through new entity

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Covid-19 lockdown: BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad dealerships reopen with these directives, production restarts at Chennai

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Kia Seltos launched with new features: Creta rival gets sunroof and more in lower variants

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Covid-19 Effect: Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings temporarily stopped, deliveries delayed

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Cars on sale without power steering and AC: Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and others

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Most affordable BS6 Vespa scooter Notte 125 launched at a price of Rs 91,492

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Toyota sells 1,639 cars in India during lockdown; sees surge in online enquiries

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Anand Mahindra wants to launch Peugeot three-wheel scooter's low-cost version in India, here's why

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Formula E Race At Home: Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein does it again! Podium at New York e-Prix

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Electric-powered India: Battery performance can be improved with better materials, here's how

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Safety from coronavirus topmost concern for urban commuters post-lockdown: Survey

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

MG ZS EV bookings to start in six new cities soon: Date and location revealed

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!