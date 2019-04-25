Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon, 180F prices hiked by Rs 7,500: Less accidents and crashes now

Bajaj has recently updated the Pulsar 150 Neon and Pulsar 180F with ABS. Dealers sources of Express Drives have recently confirmed the prices of the two models after these have been updated with the said safety equipment. The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon ABS has been priced at Rs 68,250 compared to Rs 65,248 at which the non-ABS model used to retail. Having said that, the new ABS model demands almost Rs 3,000 more compared to the non-ABS model. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar 180F can now be yours in India for a price of Rs 94,790 as against Rs 87,251 previously for the non-ABS model. That being said, you will have to shell out almost Rs 7,500 more for the safer Pulsar 180F.

Apart from the inclusion of ABS, there are no changes on the two motorcycles. Bajaj recently launched the new Pulsar 180, giving it the same styling and appearance of its elder sibling the Pulsar 220F and badged it as the Pulsar 180F. The company introduced the motorcycle in Neon colour theme, the same treatment that it offered to the Pulsar 150 a few weeks back. Powering the motorcycle is the same 178.6cc, air-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 16.8 bhp along with a peak torque of 14.2 Nm.

On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon gets power from the same 149cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine on this one develops respective power and torque outputs of 14 bhp and 13 Nm. Starting April 2019, all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to be sold in India with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) in the interest of public safety. On the other hand, two-wheelers having an engine displacement of less than 125cc need to come with CBS (Combined Braking System) starting this month.

Catch all the latest auto news and reviews on Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!