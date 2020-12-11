Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

The CredR study was conducted amongst 10,000 users from June–December 2020 to understand the consumer preferences in the used two-wheeler market.

2017 Bajaj Pulsar 150 (Image for representational purposes only)

Bajaj Pulsar 150 has emerged as the top-selling motorcycles in a used two-wheeler survey conducted by CredR, an omnichannel used two-wheeler brand. This study was conducted amongst 10,000 users from June–December 2020 to understand the consumer preferences in the two-wheeler section. This was followed by Royal Enfield Bullet Electra 350 and Bajaj Discover 150. It also stated that the online marketplace for used motorcycles saw a huge surge this year from October onwards. CredR goes on to state that 2020 has seen a 47% increase in sales of two-wheelers in India, amidst the pandemic.

Of queries and sales received this year, 40% were for motorcycles, 60% were for scooters. Bikes were bought at an average price of Rs 43000, while scooters sold at an average price of Rs 32000.

Also read: Used bikes/scooters with 1-year free warranty: CredR introduces 100% cover for engine & gearbox

Available in three variants and with a user-reported fuel efficiency of 50 km/l, Pulsar 150 dominates the used bike market. The 150cc Bajaj was followed by Royal Enfield Bullet Electra 350, Bajaj Discover 150, Bajaj Avenger 200, Hero Splendor iSmart, Yamaha YZF R15 S, and Honda CB Shine 125cc 2012.

CredR observed that there has been a 47% growth of used two-wheelers in India through 2020. We have seen huge traction in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR, Pune, and Jaipur due to factors like personal safety and blanket restrictions on public transportation. The company expects the demand spike to continue into the next year as well, Sasidhar Nandigam, Co-founder & CSO – CredR, said.

In July this year, CredR announced a 12-month comprehensive warranty on all of the used two-wheelers sold through its showrooms. Under the new initiative, all used two-wheelers sold will receive a 100% cover on any damage to the engine or the gearbox.

