Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets costlier: Here’s how much more you need to pay

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its most popular motorcycle Pulsar in India. The company has increased the prices of all three variants of the Pulsar 150. Starting with the entry-level Pulsar 150 Neon, the bike now gets costlier by Rs 2,950. On the other hand, the company has hiked the prices of the Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 twin disc variants by Rs 500. That being said, the Pulsar 150 Neon gets the maximum price hike out of the three variants. Bajaj Auto has not revealed any specific reason behind this hike in price. However, we believe that the rise in input costs might be the prime reason. With the latest price revision, Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon now costs Rs 71,200 while Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 twin disc are now available at respective prices of Rs 84,690 and Rs 88,388 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar was introduced in India for the first time in the year 2001 and even after so many years of its inception, the bike continues to remain one of the Bajaj's most popular models till date. The prime reason behind is the timely updates that didn't let the shine of the Pulsar lose in the dust of time. Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets power from a 149cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 14hp and 13.4Nm. The Pulsar 150 competes with the likes of Honda CB Unicorn 150 and TVS Apache RTR 160 in the segment.

In other news, Bajaj Auto has also hiked the prices of its flagship motorcycle Dominar 400 very recently. The company has issued a price hike of Rs 6,000 on the Dominar that started showing some decent response lately with the launch of the 2019 model. With the latest price revision, the Dominar 400 can now be yours for Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite the price hike, the Dominar still remains a value for money package. The bike competes with the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350 and KTM 250 Duke in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.