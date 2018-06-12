Bajaj Pulsar 150 Classic launched: Features you lose on lowest-priced Pulsar 150

A new variant of the trusty ol' Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been spotted at a dealership and as does the price tag on it suggests, it will be the most affordable Pulsar 150. The Pulsar 150 Classic might as well be the cheapest Pulsar on sale since the Pulsar 135 LS is not available at several regions in India today. Priced at Rs 67,400, the Pulsar 150 Classic is powered by the same engine as the Pulsar 150 and is largely similar in terms of styling, but lacks a few things that have brought down the price.

It is powered by a 149cc 2-valve twin spark DTS-i engine that produces 13.8 hp at 8000 rpm and 13.4 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The Pulsar 150 will be missing the graphics on the fuel tank with some mild design changes. It gets one disc brake, up at the front and a drum at the rear.

Bajaj has eight motorcycles in its Pulsar lineup - RS200, NS200, NS160, 220F, 180, 150, 150-Twin Disc and 135LS. The Pulsar 150 will be the ninth edition in the series. It is priced at Rs 67,400 (ex-showroom) and the on-road price is Rs 80,800.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes with telescopic forks up front and a 5-way adjustable shock absorber at the rear. The fuel tank capacity is 15 litres. It gets tubeless tyres - up front is an 80/100 and at the back 100/90.

The Pulsar has been immensely popular in India for decades now and has come a long way since the first one was launched as it was the first quick motorcycle that the Indian mass market ever experienced. The most powerful Pulsar is the RS200 and reports suggest that a 125cc is also under development.