Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180 Decoded: Differences and which one suits you best

Bajaj Pulsar has had an amazing journey in the Indian two-wheeler market and even after 18 years of its launch, the Pulsar is still one of the best-selling entry-level performance bikes in India. The bike made its debut in the year 2001 and in a short time, it became the poster boy for affordable sport biking among the masses. The first generation Pulsar came with a rounded headlamp and rather conventional yet muscular design language and after its success, there was no looking back for Bajaj. The company started introducing better and more powerful versions of the Pulsar that continued to write multiple success stories in their own way. Now with over 1 crore Pulsars sold worldwide, there are eight models currently on sale in India in the Pulsar line up. While almost every model has a distinct identity, there are some in which buyers get confused as to what these have on offer and how are these different. Here we have decoded all such.

Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

After the retirement of the Pulsar 135, the Pulsar 150 is one of the most affordable motorcycles at present in the Pulsar line up. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets a design that is now unchanged for years and represents the core Pulsar 150 that has been the prime reason behind the success of the Pulsar moniker. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets sharp styling along with features like twin pilot lamps, digital-analog instrument cluster, a front disc brake and more.

Price - Rs 84,461 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dual disc

Bajaj Pulsar 150 dual disc

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 dual disc gets a more muscular design compared to the Pulsar 150. The Pulsar 150 dual disc takes its inspiration from the Pulsar 200 that was retired a long time back. The design and styling of the Pulsar 200 were, later on, carried forward on the Pulsar 180 and eventually to the Pulsar 150, with the Pulsar 180 getting the Pulsar 220F treatment. The motorcycle gets split seats along with wider tyres that make it look muscular and sportier.

Price - Rs 88,339 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is essentially the Pulsar 150 single disc version and as the name suggests, this one gets a neon treatment for better visual appeal. Available in three colour options, the Pulsar 150 Neon gets neon highlights on the alloy wheel, 3D Pulsar emblem on the fuel tank, side panel and the rear body grab rail. The contrasting colour scheme with a rather subtle silver colour makes the bike look quite appealing.

Price - Rs 68,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 180 Neon

A few weeks back, Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 180 Neon in India. Meanwhile, the older Pulsar 180 with the naked styling was discontinued as the Pulsar 180 Neon with semi-fairing just like the Pulsar 220F came as a replacement. With the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Neon, the company wanted to offer more to the customers as the bike features bigger Pulsar 220F like looks and has better visuals, all thanks to the Neon treatment.

Price - Rs 94,790 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe our official Express Drives YouTube channel.