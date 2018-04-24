Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS reappears on company’s India website: Retired or still on sale, we explain!

The Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS has reappeared on the company's official website for India. When Express Drives spoke to the manufacturer a few days back, the company hinted that the sale of the motorcycle has been suspended in India as of now. Bajaj further stated that the bike will continue to be in production as it will be exported to other global markets. Now, with the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS back on the website, it looks like the company does not intend to completely retire the bike from the Indian two-wheeler market. When we recently spoke to a few Bajaj dealers in Delhi NCR, they told us that they have stopped receiving the lot of the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS. In fact, the dealerships have not received the batch of the said model since last three months.

While this indicates that Bajaj Auto has stopped dispatching the Pulsar 135 to most of the dealerships, the reappearing of the model on company's website is a sign that it may be sold in certain parts of the country as per the demand. Also, there have been some reports on the internet suggesting that the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS had perished from the company's official website due to some maintenance work and the oncoming of the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 dual disc variant.

In case you find the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS on any dealership, you will most likely see no changes as the production of the bike had not stopped and it was not due for an update as well. With the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 getting the latest update, the position of the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS is more sorted as Bajaj now aims to position the Pulsar 135 LS as more of a premium commuter. More clarity on the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS expected to come in the next few days. Meanwhile, we have contacted Bajaj for an official confirmation and we will update this space as soon as we get an answer.