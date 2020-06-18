Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Bajaj Pulsar 125 range was launched in India in August last year and soon went on to become one of the fastest-growing Pulsar models yet having sold more than 1 lakh units within the first six months of its launch.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 range in India has been added with a new variant today with a split seat set up, which is a first in its segment. The Pulsar 125 Split Seat will be available in the disc brake version at Rs 79,091 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides the split seat, the new variant boasts clip-on handlebars and neon accents. The new offering also features what Bajaj calls a ‘wolf-eyed’ headlamp cluster which has twin pilot lamps, and over at the rear twin-strip LED tail lamps. It gets 3D logos on the fuel tank and the rear cowl, sports-styled split grab rails and highlights on black alloy wheels.

The most powerful bike in its segment, Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine that makes 11 hp and 10.8 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox with a primary kick to enable a start in any gear.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 range is fitted with 31mm front forks, a digital console with trip meter, anti-skid braking system and a BS6 compliant electronic injection. Priced at Rs 79,091, the new Pulsar 125 split seat will be available in Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver & Black Red colour options across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

While the last few months have been testing times for both the industries and consumers alike, Bajaj hopes the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant will re-ignite consumer interests and receive an equal amount of love, admiration and acceptance such as that of the Pulsar 125, Sarang Kanade, President, Bajaj Auto said.

