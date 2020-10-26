Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets a new, more affordable variant: Here’s how much you save!

If you have been looking for a sportier-looking drum variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon, you can have it by spending just Rs 1,152 over the Neon drum variant. As the name suggests, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets dual step-up split seats and these certainly make the bike look sportier and more appealing.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat version now gets a new, more affordable variant. That said, for customers that have been wanting to buy the said version but found its pricing a bit high, the company has come up with a solution. So, the first question that must be popping in your mind would be what makes the said split seat variant more affordable. Well, the company has launched the drum brake variant of the said version which has resulted in a lesser price. Earlier, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat version was available at the dealership with just a front disc brake option. The said variant is currently priced at Rs 80,218. On the other hand, the more affordable, newly launched drum brake variant will cost you almost Rs 7,000 lesser and has been priced at Rs 73,274. Apart from the inclusion of a drum brake, the rest of the bike largely remains the same as the disc variant.

Apart from the split seat version, Bajaj Pulsar 125 is also available with a standard single-seat Neon version. The said model already comes with drum and disc brake options and these are priced at Rs 72,122 and Rs 76,922 respectively. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, if you have been looking for a sportier-looking drum variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon, you can have it by spending just Rs 1,152 over the Neon drum variant. As the name suggests, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets dual step-up split seats and these certainly make the bike look sportier and more appealing.

Moreover, the split seat version comes with an engine cowl and split pillion rear body grab rails for a better appeal. The drum variant gets a 130mm drum brake at the front and rear with a standard CBS (Combined Braking System). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

