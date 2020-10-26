Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets a new, more affordable variant: Here’s how much you save!

If you have been looking for a sportier-looking drum variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon, you can have it by spending just Rs 1,152 over the Neon drum variant. As the name suggests, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets dual step-up split seats and these certainly make the bike look sportier and more appealing.

By:Updated: Oct 26, 2020 11:49 AM

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat version now gets a new, more affordable variant. That said, for customers that have been wanting to buy the said version but found its pricing a bit high, the company has come up with a solution. So, the first question that must be popping in your mind would be what makes the said split seat variant more affordable. Well, the company has launched the drum brake variant of the said version which has resulted in a lesser price. Earlier, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat version was available at the dealership with just a front disc brake option. The said variant is currently priced at Rs 80,218. On the other hand, the more affordable, newly launched drum brake variant will cost you almost Rs 7,000 lesser and has been priced at Rs 73,274. Apart from the inclusion of a drum brake, the rest of the bike largely remains the same as the disc variant.

Apart from the split seat version, Bajaj Pulsar 125 is also available with a standard single-seat Neon version. The said model already comes with drum and disc brake options and these are priced at Rs 72,122 and Rs 76,922 respectively. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, if you have been looking for a sportier-looking drum variant of the Pulsar 125 Neon, you can have it by spending just Rs 1,152 over the Neon drum variant. As the name suggests, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets dual step-up split seats and these certainly make the bike look sportier and more appealing.

Moreover, the split seat version comes with an engine cowl and split pillion rear body grab rails for a better appeal.  The drum variant gets a 130mm drum brake at the front and rear with a standard CBS (Combined Braking System). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Regale' looks timeless as a classic Bobber

Custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 'Regale' looks timeless as a classic Bobber

Maruti Suzuki Baleno reaches 8 lakh sales milestone in record time

Maruti Suzuki Baleno reaches 8 lakh sales milestone in record time

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets a new, more affordable variant: Here's how much you save!

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat gets a new, more affordable variant: Here's how much you save!

Renault Duster turbo petrol video review: Performance, fuel efficiency, specs

Renault Duster turbo petrol video review: Performance, fuel efficiency, specs

F1 2020: Hamilton takes 92nd race win breaking Schumacher's record at the Portuguese GP

F1 2020: Hamilton takes 92nd race win breaking Schumacher's record at the Portuguese GP

Tata Motors achieves production milestone of 4 million passenger vehicles

Tata Motors achieves production milestone of 4 million passenger vehicles

F1 2020: Hamilton claims his ninth pole position this year at the Portuguese GP

F1 2020: Hamilton claims his ninth pole position this year at the Portuguese GP

Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

Tata Motors bags order of 6413 vehicles from Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation for this LCV

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

'Misusing' hazard lamps might land you in trouble: How not to attract a traffic challan!

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Piaggio's Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Xcent discontinued: Here's how you can still buy one

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Hyundai Tucson facelift video review: Specs, features, driving experience

Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Gemopai electric scooters now available at these new Delhi-NCR dealerships: Upto 10 more by FY21 end

Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Video: Fully-restored 325cc diesel motorcycle that is not Royal Enfield Diesel Taurus

Auto LPG: World's third most popular automotive fuel as a viable alternative in India

Auto LPG: World's third most popular automotive fuel as a viable alternative in India

Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Maharashtra keen on having Tesla factory: Aaditya Thackeray holds video call with Elon Musk

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V variant-wise figures listed

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield launches new riding jackets with KNOX armour at prices starting Rs 4,950

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

Ashok Leyland Boss LX, LE trucks launched: 7% higher mileage, 30% longer service interval

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more

BS6 180cc bikes you can buy today: Honda Hornet 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar 180F and more