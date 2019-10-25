Bajaj Pulsar 125 off to a great start: Over 40,000 units sold in just 2 months

Bajaj Auto has announced that its most affordable Pulsar 125 has crossed 40,000 unit sales. The achievement comes in just two months of its launch in India. Bajaj Pulsar 125 was launched in India in August this year and one of the key reasons why the baby Pulsar has managed to garner pleasing numbers is its design. Instead of taking a different approach for the Pulsar 125, the company gave the Pulsar 125 the same visual treatment as its elder sibling - the Pulsar 150. The sharp headlamp with twin pilot lamps, the fuel tank and the side panels on the Pulsar 125 are identical to the bigger Pulsar. Also, the Pulsar 125 gets a digital-analog instrument cluster that looks similar to the bigger Pulsars.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 11.8hp and 11Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed unit. Stopping power on the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is delivered with the help of a 240mm disc brake up front and the bike uses CBS (Combined Braking System) for added safety and better braking performance. Suspension system on the bike comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets gas-charged twin shock absorbers.

The bike comes in a single seat as well as a split seat variant. As far as the colour options go, the single-seat version of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in three shades while the split seat version can be chosen from two colours. Prices of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 start at Rs 64,000 (ex-showroom) and the bike is available for sale in three variants. During our first ride review, we found out the Pulsar 125 to be slightly sportier than its rivals. Also, with the pricing that it comes, it is currently one of the best bets in terms of a 125cc motorcycle in India.

