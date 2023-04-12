Bajaj Pulsar 125 revealed before official launch

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 revealed ahead of its official launch and the pictures show crucial visual and mechanical updates.

The updated Bajaj Pulsar 125 has been revealed ahead of its official launch in India. The images show that the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 has received several changes, both in terms of aesthetics and mechanical.

The first visible update on the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the updated alloy wheel design, which now gets a split three-spoke design replacing the older six-spoke one. The next big visual update is the colour options, which we will know more about at its launch.

Moving on to the mechanical updates, the most important one is the shift to fuel injection technology. This is evident by the missing petcock found below the fuel tank on carburated motorcycles to select the fuel flow between main, reserve, and off.

Also, upon closer inspection, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 is missing the DTS-i badging, hinting that Bajaj has moved away from the twin spark plug setup. Overall, the new Pulsar 125 is expected to make similar power figures from the 125cc engine — 10bhp and 10.8Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 will remain more or less similar to the outgoing model, carrying forward the same brake setup, semi-digital instrument console, and other bits. The addition the instrument console gets will be a new distance to empty indicator and an average fuel efficiency reading.

When launched, expect Bajaj to hike the price marginally from its current Rs 81,414 ex-showroom price tag. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 will compete primarily with the Hero Glamour Canvas, Honda SP125, and TVS Raider 125.