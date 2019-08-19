Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda CB Shine SP vs Hero Glamour: Which 125cc bike to buy and why

Bajaj Auto has recently made the Pulsar brand more accessible for the masses with the launch of the new Pulsar 125 Neon. That said, this is the first time that Bajaj has used the Pulsar moniker for a bike in the 125cc segment. With the launch of the Pulsar 125 Neon, Bajaj has taken the fight to the two sellers in this category namely Honda CB Shine SP and the Hero Glamour. Interestingly, the baby Pulsar 125 Neon looks identical to its elder siblings which is a good thing as buyers will be getting a bigger looking Pulsar at a much lesser price. Let's take a look at how the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon fares with the competition in this paper fight.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda CB Shine SP vs Hero Glamour Engine specifications

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is a 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 12hp and 11Nm. The Honda CB Shine SP on the other hand, is powered by a 124.73cc engine that produces 10.3hp of power and 10.2Nm of torque. Last but definitely, the Hero Glamour draws power from a 124.7cc engine that sheds out respective power and torque outputs of 11.6hp and 11Nm. While the gearbox on the Pulsar 125 Neon and Honda CB Shine SP is a five-speed unit, the one on the Hero Glamour is a four-speed transmission. Looking at the numbers, the Pulsar 125 Neon is the most powerful bike in this comparison.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda CB Shine SP vs Hero Glamour - Cycle Parts

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon comes to a halt with the help of an optional 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Honda CB Shine SP, in comparison, gets its braking done by a 230mm optional disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake at the rear. Last, the Hero Glamour comes fitted with a standard 240mm disc brake up front along with a 130mm drum brake for the rear. As the engines on all three motorcycles have a displacement of a little less than 125cc, these get a Combined Braking System (CBS) for added safety. All three bikes get conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. However, only the Pulsar gets gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda CB Shine SP vs Hero Glamour - Features

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon takes the lead in this regard as it comes with multiple features that are not offered by its two rivals here. The bike gets a digital-analog instrument cluster that includes a digital speedometer along with an analog tachometer. Moreover, the Pulsar 125 Neon gets an engine kill switch, which is again a miss in two of its rivals. The bike also gets backlit switches that are standard across the Pulsar range. On the other hand, the Hero Glamour and Honda CB Shine SP get an analog speedometer with digital readouts for the fuel gauge and rest of the information.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon vs Honda CB Shine SP vs Hero Glamour - Price in India

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon was launched in India at a price of Rs 64,000 for the drum variant while the disc brake variant can be yours for a price of Rs 66,618. The Honda CB Shine SP is also available in two variants of drum and disc out of which the former is priced at Rs 65,020 while the latter can be yours for Rs 68,938. Last but definitely not the least, the Hero Glamour is available at the company's dealerships across India at a price of Rs 69,950. The Pulsar 125 Neon offers the maximum value for your money here as it gets the most powerful engine along with the most comprehensive feature list.