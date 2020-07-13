Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has been selling in decent numbers, all thanks to the fact that it gets styling of its elder styling Pulsar 150 that in itself is a blockbuster model in the Pulsar line up for almost two decades now. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India has recently seen a price revision. The company has hiked the price of its most affordable Pulsar model by Rs 301. As the price hike is quite nominal, it should not affect the buying decision of the prospective owners. After the price hike, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon can now be yours for Rs 75,795 as against its previous tag of Rs 75,494. It has to be noted that the price hike is applicable only on the disc brake variant of the motorcycle. That said, the price of the drum brake and the recently launched split seat variants remain unaffected. With this, the price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon range still starts at Rs 70,995. All prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi. All thanks to the Pulsar 125 Neon, the Pulsar brand is now more accessible for the masses. The fact that the bike draws styling inspiration from the elder Pulsar 150 only works in its favour as buyers now get the looks of a 150cc blockbuster bike in a more affordable package.

Watch our Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon video review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Upfront, you get the same edgy looking headlamp with twin pilot lamps. The bike gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with easy readouts and good visibility in almost all light conditions. Also, as the name suggests, the Pulsar 125 Neon gets neon coloured accents on the rear body grab rails, alloy wheels, ‘Pulsar’ badge on the fuel tank and also on the side panels for a better visual appeal.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 11.6 hp and 11 Nm. The motorcycle rubs shoulders against the likes of the Honda SP 125 and the Hero Glamour in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.