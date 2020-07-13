Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India hiked: Most affordable Pulsar now costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has been selling in decent numbers, all thanks to the fact that it gets styling of its elder styling Pulsar 150 that in itself is a blockbuster model in the Pulsar line up for almost two decades now. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

By:Updated: Jul 13, 2020 5:55 PM

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon price in India has recently seen a price revision. The company has hiked the price of its most affordable Pulsar model by Rs 301. As the price hike is quite nominal, it should not affect the buying decision of the prospective owners. After the price hike, Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon can now be yours for Rs 75,795 as against its previous tag of Rs 75,494. It has to be noted that the price hike is applicable only on the disc brake variant of the motorcycle. That said, the price of the drum brake and the recently launched split seat variants remain unaffected. With this, the price of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon range still starts at Rs 70,995. All prices mentioned, ex-showroom, Delhi. All thanks to the Pulsar 125 Neon, the Pulsar brand is now more accessible for the masses. The fact that the bike draws styling inspiration from the elder Pulsar 150 only works in its favour as buyers now get the looks of a 150cc blockbuster bike in a more affordable package.

Watch our Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon video review:

Upfront, you get the same edgy looking headlamp with twin pilot lamps. The bike gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with easy readouts and good visibility in almost all light conditions. Also, as the name suggests, the Pulsar 125 Neon gets neon coloured accents on the rear body grab rails, alloy wheels, ‘Pulsar’ badge on the fuel tank and also on the side panels for a better visual appeal.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 11.6 hp and 11 Nm. The motorcycle rubs shoulders against the likes of the Honda SP 125 and the Hero Glamour in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, in case you still haven’t, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift launch tomorrow: 5 things to know about Harrier, Compass rival

MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

MotoGP: HRC to move Alex Marquez to LCR Honda, sign Pol Espargaro for two years 2021 onwards

Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks

Tata Fleet Edge connected vehicle technology introduced: Helps monitor fuel efficiency, health of trucks

Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 5 million bikes: Access 125, Gixxer amongst higest-selling models

Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 5 million bikes: Access 125, Gixxer amongst higest-selling models

Mercedes-Benz launches new digital service & finance initiatives: Zero-cost EMI for 3 months

Mercedes-Benz launches new digital service & finance initiatives: Zero-cost EMI for 3 months

Amazing! This Premier Padmini styled like a Mini Cooper is a pure Monday Blues killer

Amazing! This Premier Padmini styled like a Mini Cooper is a pure Monday Blues killer

Upcoming bikes in July: TVS commuter to Suzuki adventure tourer

Upcoming bikes in July: TVS commuter to Suzuki adventure tourer

Renault announces new service camp with special discounts and offers till July 26

Renault announces new service camp with special discounts and offers till July 26

Attractive discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Datsun Go and Go+ BS6

Attractive discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Datsun Go and Go+ BS6

MG Hector Plus launched at Rs 13.48 lakh: What the 6-seat Innova Crysta, XUV500 rival offers

MG Hector Plus launched at Rs 13.48 lakh: What the 6-seat Innova Crysta, XUV500 rival offers

Now get 20 percent discount on TVS riding gear using this coupon code

Now get 20 percent discount on TVS riding gear using this coupon code

Unbelievable discounts on "used" Honda CBR250R, Activa!

Unbelievable discounts on "used" Honda CBR250R, Activa!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 India launch soon: Changes, features and price to expect!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 India launch soon: Changes, features and price to expect!

Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch 'soon'

Elon Musk hints at Tesla in India again: Tesla Model 3 could launch 'soon'

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

F1 2020: Hamilton wins inaugural Styrian GP for Mercedes 1-2 while Ferraris crash out

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS6 gets second price increase: India's only semi-faired bike costlier by this much

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton claims Styrian GP pole in wet and frantic qualifying as Ferrari's struggle continues

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID