Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon launched at a price of Rs 64,000: Most affordable Pulsar in India

Bajaj Auto has finally launched its most affordable Pulsar for India - the Pulsar 125 Neon. The Pulsar 125 Neon will soon be available at the company's dealerships across the country at a price of Rs. 64,000 for Drum brake version and Rs. 66,618 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Disc Brake version. The newly launched Pulsar 125 Neon gets the same appearance the Pulsar 150 that is currently on sale. The new Pulsar 125 Neon has been launched in three colour options Neon Blue namely (on Matte Black body), Solar Red and Platinum Silver. As the name suggests, the Pulsar 125 Neon gets Neon highlights on the fuel tank, alloy wheels, rear body grab rail and the side body cowl.

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 12hp and 11Nm. The engine gets counter balancer that ensures minimum vibrations for better riding experience. Braking on the new Pulsar 125 Neon is taken care of with the help of an optional 240mm disc brake up front while an optional 170mm drum brake up front and 130mm drum brake for the rear comes standard. The suspension system of the bike comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers. With the Pulsar 125 Neon, Bajaj has now made the Pulsar brand more accessible to the masses.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sarang Kanade, President, Bajaj Auto said that the company is excited to bring out the Pulsar in the 125cc variant. The new Pulsar 125 Neon will open up a new segment targeting the premium commuters who have always wanted to buy a sporty motorcycle with outstanding performance, style, and thrill at an amazing price point.

