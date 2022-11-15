Bajaj Pulsar 125 ‘Carbon Fiber’ Edition launched in India at Rs 89,254

The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition retains the 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine, which churns out 11.64 bhp of power and 10.80 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Auto has taken the wraps off its Pulsar ‘Carbon Fibre Edition’ motorcycle in India. Available in two trims, the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 89,254 for the single-seat version while the split-seat version will cost Rs 91,642 (ex-showroom, Delhi).



The motorcycle, as the name suggests, gets carbon fibre-themed updates on the standard Pulsar 125. This bike features carbon fibre graphic on the front fender, tail section, fuel tank, belly pan, and headlamp cowl over its black base paint.



The Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition retains the 124.4cc, single-cylinder engine, which churns out 11.64 bhp of power and 10.80 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.



Further, the entry-level sport commuter bike flaunts black alloy wheels and is available in two colour options – Red and Blue.



Bajaj Auto remained the fourth largest two-wheeler selling company on our shores as it clocked 2,22,912 units in September 2022, up by 28.15 percent, as against 1,73,945 units sold in the corresponding month last year. However, the company witnessed a slight 4.67 percent decline in its September sales as compared to the previous month of August 2022.



With this new addition to its portfolio, the company will aim to ramp up its sales in the country.