Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 launched: Honda SP125 rival still leads in power race

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 is costlier by Rs 6,000 but retains its class leading power and torque outputs.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 was the last of the Pulsars to get into the BS6 side. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 is priced at Rs 69,997 for the drum trim and at Rs 74,118 for the front disc version, ex-showroom. These prices are Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 over the BS4 trims respectively. The colour palette remains the same.

While the Bajaj website shows that the smallest Pulsar has not received a detuned engine from the BS4 version, we know that’s not true. A leaked document earlier showed that the bike has lost 0.2hp of power and should make 11.8hp now. The torque, we believe should be the same at 12Nm. Nonetheless, the power is still the highest in its class. The gearbox is a 5-speed too. Dimensions remain the same though, as per the website. This means a length of 2,055mm, width of 755mm, height of 1,060mm and a wheelbase of 1,320mm. The kerb weight stays the same too – 140kg. The last bit, is again perhaps not updated. Ideally it should have increased by 2kg. Ground clearance is listed as 165mm. The wheels are 17-inch alloys, wrapped with a 80/100 section tyre in front and 100/90 at the rear.

Bajaj, as is evident from the pricing, offers a front drum brake with the Pulsar 125 as standard. This 130mm unit along with the rear one comprise the braking department. There is also the optional 240mm disc in the front. Whether you opt for the disc or drum option, CBS is standard. This will help apply the front brake if the rear one is brought into use. Claimed efficiency could be in the 55kmpl range though there is no official confirmation on the same. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres, the highest in its class.

Bajaj has given the P125 almost all features of the bigger P150. This means a semi-digital instrument cluster, backlit switches and an engine kill-switch. The styling too is the same and it’s hard to tell the motorcycles apart at the first glance.

While the website does list the drum version, Bajaj doesn’t actually sell it. It seems only the disc version is in fashion and truth be told, a few states also get the split-seats option. Bajaj officials though have said that they are looking whether or not this strategy will work in the long run and accordingly will think of releasing it nationwide.

Will you want a sporty, split-seat Pulsar 125? Or does the current one serve it’s purpose? Let us know on our social media pages.

