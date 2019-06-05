Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear with segment first 5-speed gearbox launched at a price of Rs 53,376

The new Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 53,376. The said pricing is for the drum brake variant and in case you wish to go for the disc brake trim, you will have to shell out Rs 55,373. Both prices mentioned here ex-showroom, Delhi. The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear has been launched in three colour options - black with blue graphics, black with burgundy graphics and Wine Red. The prime highlight of the new Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is the additional fifth gear, which the company calls the 'Highway Gear' to facilitate long distance riding. With this, the new Platina is now the only motorcycle in the segment to have a five-speed gearbox.

Moreover, the company has also revised the instrument cluster on the new Platina. The new unit now shows the gear position display and also gets a gear shift indicator that helps the rider ride in the aptest gear at any point of time. CBS or Combined Braking system comes as standard on the new Platina for better and safe braking. The engine on the new Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear remains the same. That said, the bike gets power from a 115cc, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8.6 bhp and 9.8 Nm.

Commenting on the launch of new Platina, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business said that the brand Platina has always stood for exceptionally high mileage and superior comfort. The Platina 110 H-Gear now joins the highly successful existing Platina 110 and the Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to consumers. He adds that Bajaj's R&D team’s efforts have led to the launch of Platina 110 H-Gear that boasts of many first-in-class features that deliver the perfect combination of comfort, mileage, pickup and style.