Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear gets expensive within two months of launch: Check new prices

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its latest commuter motorcycle Platina 110 H-Gear. The new model is now on sale at a price of Rs 53,875 for the drum brake variant and Rs 56,371 for the disc brake variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. While the former has seen a price revision of Rs 500, the latter gets expensive by Rs 1,000. Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear was launched in India in June at a price of Rs 53,376 for the drum and Rs 55,373 for the disc brake variant. The highlight of the new Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is the additional fifth gear that not only helps in enhancing the cruising speed but also benefits the fuel efficiency.

Also Read: 2019 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear First Ride Review: A Boon or a Gimmick?



The Platina 110 H-Gear sits in the top of the Platina line up. The new Platina 110 H-Gear gets new decals for a better visual appeal. Moreover, the all-black engine and the new set of alloy wheels on the new Platina 110 work in its favour in terms of aesthetics. The Platina 110 H-Gear draws power from a 115cc engine that has been borrowed from the Discover 110. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.5hp and 9.8Nm. As already mentioned, the engine on the new Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is mated to a five-speed transmission system.

Watch our Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Braking on the Platina 110 H-Gear is taken care of with the help of drum brakes at both ends and an optional 240mm front disc brake is on offer for added safety and better braking. Both variants of the new Platina come with Anti Skid Braking System, which is basically the Combined Braking System. The suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The bike competes with the likes of TVS Victor, Yamaha Saluto RX and Hero Passion Pro 110 in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now for some interesting content!