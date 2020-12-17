Bajaj Platina 100 KS launched in India: What all you get on the new entry-level variant!

The newly launched Bajaj Platina 100 KS draws power from a 102cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9hp of power along with 8.3Nm of torque. Here is what all is on offer!

By:December 17, 2020 6:41 AM

 

Bajaj Auto has announced the launch of the new Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) variant. The said trim is now the entry level variant in the Platina 100 family, however, it is still not listed on the company’s official website. The new Bajaj Platina 100 KS comes with ‘Spring-on-Spring’ Nitrox suspension and Bajaj claims 15% more comfort with this on long rides. Moreover, the bike comes with tubeless tyres that sure offer convenience in case of a puncture. In addition, the new Bajaj Platina 100 KS is equipped with hand guards that protect the rider’s hands from wind blasts. The said model has been launched for a price of Rs 51,667 (Ex-Showroom) in two colours namely Cocktail Wine Red, & Ebony Black with Silver decals. The bike is now available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Other features and noticeable bits on the new Bajaj Platina 100 KS include LED DRL headlamp, protective tank pad, newly designed indicators and mirrors along with wide rubber footpads. The newly launched Bajaj Platina 100 KS draws power from a 102cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.9hp of power along with 8.3Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a four-speed gearbox. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of drum units at both ends.

Speaking on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said that the brand Platina has made a notable presence with its unmatched proposition of comfort making it one of the best bikes in the commuter segment. He adds that the Bajaj Platina range has seen a sale of over 72 lakh units in the last 15 years. Sundararaman believes that the new Bajaj Platina 100 KS will be a great addition to the Platina range, attracting customers aiming to choose a motorcycle that offers unrivalled comfort, a plethora of features and great mileage.

