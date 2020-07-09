Bajaj Platina 100 gets a new disc brake variant: Price hiked by this much!

Bajaj Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.8 hp and 8.34 Nm. With the launch of the new variant, the Platina 100 line up has a total of three trims. More details here.

By:Published: July 9, 2020 12:59 PM

Bajaj Platina 100 range has recently seen the addition of a new disc brake variant. Currently, there is no official confirmation on the same but the said trim has already started reaching dealerships across India. A dealer source of Express Drives from Amritsar confirmed this info and also revealed the price of the said trim. As the said variant is in transit for the particular dealership we spoke to, we cannot show you an image of the Platina 100 disc brake trim. However, we will update the story with the picture as soon as we receive it. The new range-topping Bajaj Platina 100 ES with disc brake can now be yours for a price of Rs 59,424 (ex-showroom, Amritsar). That said, the new disc brake variant is now pricier than the electric start drum variant by almost Rs 1,400. With the addition of the new variant, Bajaj Platina 100 now has three trims – kick start with alloy wheels, electric start with alloy wheels and the recently introduced electric start with alloy wheels and front disc brake.

Apart from the addition of a front disc brake, there are no major changes on the motorcycle. Powering the Bajaj Platina 100 is a 102cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.8 hp and 8.34 Nm. The bike comes with conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Some noteworthy features on the motorcycle include LED DRLs, clear lens turn indicators and a long well-padded seat. The bike also comes with Anti-Skid Braking for better safety and more effective braking.

The Bajaj Platina 100 challenges the likes of Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Star City and also, the Hero HF Deluxe in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Connected cars next big thing in India: Kia Seltos, MG Hector top gainers

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos unveiled: A unique secret message hidden in each Collection Car

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Heavily updated 2021 Triumph Speed Triple spied: Top changes on the litre-class brute listed!

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

Tata Altroz, Nexon get increased loan tenure, EMI holiday scheme, 100% funding and more offers

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

2020 Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept electric SUV coupe to offer 450 km range

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Hyundai Tucson facelift India launch on 14 July: To get BlueLink connected features

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Bengal Tiger's Garage has Mercedes convertible, Audi SUV & a BMW bike too!

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

Mercedes-Benz E-Class recalled in India over these issues: Check your car's status

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Vespa VXL, SXL facelift bookings open: Here's how to book this scooter from home

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Received a wrong e-challan? How to challenge it for your car/ bike

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Suzuki Gixxer SF BS6 price in India increased: Yamaha R15 rival costlier by this much!

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Kia sells more than 50,000 internet cars in India: New connected car insurance launched

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Hero Xpulse 200 BS6 Rally Kit explained: Price, off-road tyres, increased ground clearance

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings

Now use PhonePe to pay for your Ola rides: Rs 200 cashback on first two bookings