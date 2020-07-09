Bajaj Platina 100 gets a new disc brake variant: Price hiked by this much!

Bajaj Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.8 hp and 8.34 Nm. With the launch of the new variant, the Platina 100 line up has a total of three trims. More details here.

Bajaj Platina 100 range has recently seen the addition of a new disc brake variant. Currently, there is no official confirmation on the same but the said trim has already started reaching dealerships across India. A dealer source of Express Drives from Amritsar confirmed this info and also revealed the price of the said trim. As the said variant is in transit for the particular dealership we spoke to, we cannot show you an image of the Platina 100 disc brake trim. However, we will update the story with the picture as soon as we receive it. The new range-topping Bajaj Platina 100 ES with disc brake can now be yours for a price of Rs 59,424 (ex-showroom, Amritsar). That said, the new disc brake variant is now pricier than the electric start drum variant by almost Rs 1,400. With the addition of the new variant, Bajaj Platina 100 now has three trims – kick start with alloy wheels, electric start with alloy wheels and the recently introduced electric start with alloy wheels and front disc brake.

Apart from the addition of a front disc brake, there are no major changes on the motorcycle. Powering the Bajaj Platina 100 is a 102cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed transmission system. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.8 hp and 8.34 Nm. The bike comes with conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. Some noteworthy features on the motorcycle include LED DRLs, clear lens turn indicators and a long well-padded seat. The bike also comes with Anti-Skid Braking for better safety and more effective braking.

The Bajaj Platina 100 challenges the likes of Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Star City and also, the Hero HF Deluxe in the segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.