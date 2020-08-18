Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc variant launched: Price, specs, features explained

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES disc is the most affordable 100cc bike with a front disc brake and is priced Rs 2,221 more than the regular drum brake variant. It is also a kilo and half heavier.

By:Published: August 18, 2020 12:21 PM

The Bajaj Platina 100 ES was rumoured to get a disc variant soon. Now this has been confirmed with Bajaj officially announcing the prices of the same. The Bajaj Platina 100 ES price in India is Rs 60,698. This is Rs 2,221 more than the front drum brake model. Bookings as well as deliveries have started pan-India. There is also the Platina 100 KS base model that retails for Rs 50,464. The colour schemes are similar to all the models. There is a LED DRL, tank pad and more. wider rubber footpads, a nine per cent longer seat than other 100cc bikes and others. Bajaj says that this 240mm front disc will enhance the braking performance of this 100cc bike. The front drum brake offered with the other variants has a 130mm unit. Standard is the 110mm rear drum brake. Both the brakes are linked with ASB or CBS.

The 102cc, DTS-i, single-cylinder engine makes 7.9hp of power and 8.3Nm. The gearbox is a 4-speed unit. Bajaj claims a top speed of 90kmph from this bike. The fuel tank capacity is 11 litres. This disc brake variant weighs in at 119kg while the front drum brake unit tips the scales at 117.5kg. Bajaj rates the ground clearance at 200mm. In terms of dimensions, the motorcycle measures 2006mm x 713mm x 1100mm in the length, width and height parameters. The saddle height is 807mm.

In terms of suspension, Bajaj claims that the front suspension of the Platina 100 ES disc is tuned to absorb bumps better than the others in its class. The rear suspension is one-up better than the company’s SnS unit. The Platina is one of the most affordable 100cc bikes in its class and the front disc brake makes it a unique proposition as well. How well it will be received in the market is something we have to wait and watch.

