Bajaj-KTM high-end electric two-wheeler in the making: Here’s what to expect

Bajaj Auto and KTM are now planning to take their decade-old partnership beyond conventional IC engined motorcycles and work on eco-friendly models. In order to be specific, Bajaj in association with KTM has plans to launch a fully electric scooter in the months to come. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto told Moneycontrol that at this stage the company is entering two-wheelers. He added that we are not ready to say whether it’s a scooter or a motorcycle but we are open to the full spectrum and we are working very closely with our strategic partner KTM to look at an electric solution for high-end motorcycle also.

Bajaj has its own reasons as to why it is not looking at only an electric motorcycle given the brand's focus in the last few years. On this, Sharma said that the brand is not going by what it did in the last 10 years. He added that right now, everything from low to high end is under consideration. The latest development comes at a time when auto manufacturers in India are busy readying electric vehicles to make the future greener and better.

Harley-Davidson's all-electric bike Livewire is set to be unveiled in India on 27th August. Once launched, the bike will be the only high-end product to be on sale in the Indian electric vehicle space. Emflux is also working on its first product for India - the Emflux One which is all set to be launched sometime in the year 2020. KTM currently has only one electric model that is, the Freeride E-XC but that is currently not on sale in India. Available in Europe, the off-road styled electric bike is available for a price of 7,500 Euros that translates t0 close to Rs 6 lakh.

Source: Moneycontrol