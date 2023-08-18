Bajaj offers a three-year/50,000km (whichever earlier) warranty on Chetak Electric, including the battery.

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Bajaj Auto has announced a reduction in prices for its Chetak electric scooter. The battery-powered two-wheeler is now available at a price of Rs 1,30,000 (ex-showroom Bangalore) valid for a short period. This translates to a significant drop of Rs 15,000 from the actual price.

Bajaj though hasn’t yet revealed the exact duration of this offer. The company relaunched the Chetak brand of scooter in a fully-electric avatar in 2020. The scooter has received positive feedback from customers although the customer base is limited. Bajaj intends to expand the availability of Chetak to Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres going forward.

Chetak electric scooter specs, features

Powering Chetak Electric is a brushless DC motor churning out a peak output of 4.08 kW, and 16 Nm of torque. With a 60.3Ah lithium-ion battery pack, the scooter offers a claimed range of 108 km in ‘Eco’ mode on full charge. On using a conventional 5A power socket, the battery can be charged in five hours, while a 25 percent charge can be achieved in just an hour.

In terms of features, Chetak Electric comes equipped with all-LED lighting, a fully-digital instrument console, and smartphone connectivity with App-based notifications. Hardware specs include a single-sides front suspension, a rear monoshock, a disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake.