Bajaj Dominar’s epic ride from North Pole to South Pole across 50,000 km!

Exactly one year after Bajaj sent out Dominars on the Trans-Siberian Odyssey, making the Dominar the only Indian motorcycle to ever complete this gruelling route. Bajaj has now set sights on a new location that promises to be even more gruelling than the last. The Dominar Polar Odyssey – from the Arctic to the Antarctic will see the bikes traverse the entire length and breadth of North and South America starting at Anchorage to Tuktoyaltuk in the Arctic Circle and then all the way down to the End of the World at Ushuaia in Argentina by the Antarctic Circle.

Exactly one year after Bajaj sent out Dominars on the Trans-Siberian Odyssey, making the Dominar the only Indian motorcycle to ever complete this gruelling route. Bajaj has now set sights on a new location that promises to be even more gruelling than the last. The Dominar Polar Odyssey – from the Arctic to the Antarctic will see the bikes traverse the entire length and breadth of North and South America starting at Anchorage to Tuktoyaltuk in the Arctic Circle and then all the way down to the End of the World at Ushuaia in Argentina by the Antarctic Circle.

Bajaj has said that the journey will span over four months with the riders covering more than 50,000 km across 17 countries in North, Central and South America. With a goal of covering almost 450 km a day on average, the riders will be backed up by a fully-equipped service team. The ride will see the bikes crossing all sort of terrain, climate and weather conditions, from the trans-American expressways of North America to the Baja Desert in Mexico and even the tropical rain-forest in South America and the Amazon river basin in Brazil. Through the course of the ride, the riders will cover the Atacama desert, and finally to the majestic open grasslands of the Argentinean Pampas.

Taking on the challenge for this arduous ride are Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS, and Deepak Gupta, each of whom has several thousand kilometres of riding experience across very varied terrains and routes. Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Pune on 20th July 2018, Mr Eric Vas, President - Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said that with the Siberian Odessy, the Dominar has already cemented its role as a capable and comfortable sports-tourer. He added that this new challenge in the form of the gruelling Polar Odyssey is being attempted on stock Dominars without any major part change, which Vas says is testimony to the superiority of the Dominar 400 over all other motorcycles in its class.

The Dominar 400's ticket to fame includes a series of advertisements aimed at Royal Enfield motorcycles, with the theme "Haathi mat Palo" that has been trying to make headway into the growing touring segment in India. The Dominar is powered by a reworked version of the KTM Duke 390 motor making 35 hp and 35 Nm of torque. Its tall gears and comfortable riding position make it very ideal for comfortable touring.