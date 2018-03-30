Bajaj Dominar will hit your bank balance more now: Is Mahindra Mojo UT300 a better pick?

Bajaj Auto has silently hiked the prices of its flagship motorcycle Dominar 400 in India. The Pune-based manufacturer has increased the prices of the non-ABS and ABS versions by Rs 2,000. That said, the Bajaj Dominar 400 is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1.44 lakh for the non-ABS and Rs 1.58 lakh for the ABS trim (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). This is not the first time that Bajaj Dominar 400 has seen a hike in pricing. The power cruiser has seen multiple hikes before as well. The bike was launched at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh for the non-ABS and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS version. Having said that, the motorcycle has now gained Rs 8,000 over the launch price. Bajaj Auto had intended to sell close to 10,000 units of the Dominar 400 that included exports as well.

The company is not able to reach that figure as of now and the sales of the motorcycle have been averaging around 3,000 units a month. The company had launched the new 2018 Bajaj Dominar range with new colour options a few weeks back that should definitely help it achieving better sales numbers. Powering the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373cc, single cylinder mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected mill is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm.

The prime highlights of the Bajaj Dominar 400 include full LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and more. The motorcycle primarily locks its horns with Mahindra Mojo in terms of performance and pricing. In fact, Mahindra two-wheelers had launched the more affordable version of the Mojo a few days back and it is called the Mojo UT300. The company is offering introductory benefits of Rs 10,000 and the offer is valid till 31st March, 2018. That said, the Mahindra Mojo UT300 can currently be purchased at a price of Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Now with the Dominar 400 getting expensive, the price difference between the Mahindra Mojo UT300 is Rs 5,000 with the latter being on the lower side in terms of pricing. The Mahindra Mojo UT300 may lag behind the Dominar in features, but its main highlight is the engine that certainly performs better than that of the Dominar.