Bajaj Dominar prices hiked third time in 2018! Here’s how much you need to pay now

Bajaj Auto launched its flagship motorcycle Dominar 400 in December 2016 at an introductory price of Rs 1.36 lakh. The price tag seemed competitive and the motorcycle did find a good number of buyers and created a buzz initially. However, this did not stay for long as the company has been increasing the price of the motorcycle at regular intervals. Bajaj Dominar 400 has recently seen a price hike of Rs 2,000 and this is the sixth price hike since its official launch. As the company has been hiking the price of the motorcycle by Rs 2,000 every time, the total hike compared to the launch price now stands at Rs 12,000. In the year 2018 itself, this is the third instance of Bajaj increasing the Dominar 400 prices, which is quite surprising as rival motorcycles haven't undergone such a price hike in the same period.

Having said that, the non-ABS version of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently on sale at a price of Rs 1.48 lakh while the top-end ABS trim will now set you back by Rs 1.62 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices have also been updated on the company's official website. At the time of launch, Bajaj Auto intended to sell 10,000 units of Dominar 400 including exports. However, the numbers are not in line with the set target and the bike managed to find just 2,368 homes in India in the month of May 2018. The number is less than 25 % of the target Bajaj had set in December 2016.

Powering the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 35 bhp and 35 Nm. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as optional. With the latest hike, the price tag of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is approaching the price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan that is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra two-wheelers launched the Mojo UT300 a few months back at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh primarily to compete with the Dominar and offer a more affordable option to the masses. As Bajaj keeps on increasing the price of the Dominar 400, the launch of the Mojo UT300 makes more and more sense on paper but considering the presence of Mahindra's network for two-wheelers its journey has been quite tough.

The reason behind this price hike is currently unknown but if this continues at the same pace, the sales of the Dominar will surely get affected. The Dominar 400 was aimed at Royal Enfield owners but despite the introductory price, Bajaj wasn't able to make a dent in the sales of the Chennai-based company. A series of price hikes makes it interesting to see what Bajaj Auto has planned for the Dominar 400. An update with some design and mechanical changes is surely the need of time to make the Dominar 400 competitive again viz-a-viz Royal Enfield.