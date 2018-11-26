Bajaj Dominar non-ABS variant no longer on sale: Unlisted from official website

Bajaj Dominar non-ABS variant has been unlisted from the company's official website for India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the said trim is no longer on sale across the dealerships and dealers have stopped receiving the lot of the same. The exact reason behind this cannot be said at the moment but according to dealers, the low demand for the said variant has led to its discontinuation. Sales of Bajaj Dominar 400 have not been pleasing for the manufacturer and in fact, the numbers have been much lower than the target which the company was aiming at. With a hope to improve the sales numbers, the company will launch the updated Dominar 400 in the coming months and the same has been spotted testing multiple times now.

One of the most prominent changes on the new 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 is inverted forks up front as against conventional units on the existing model. Apart from that, the exhaust of the bike has also been updated and the new unit looks brawnier and is expected to produce a throatier sound as well.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new Dominar 400 is expected to be launched at a slightly higher price than the current day model which is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh. Bajaj Dominar prices in India have been hiked for the fourth time in the year earlier this month. The prices for the Bajaj flagship motorcycle saw an increase of Rs 1,000 that accounts for a total hike of Rs 7,000 for the bike this year itself. Launched in December 2016 at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh for non-ABS and Rs 1.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) for the ABS trim, the price of the latter is now Rs 13,000 more than the launch price.

More details on the new Dominar 400 to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!