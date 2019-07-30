Bajaj Dominar gets another price hike: Know by how much

Bajaj seems to be on a price increase spree. The Pune-base motorcycle maker has announced its second price hike for the flagship Dominar 400. The Dominar 400 was launched earlier this year at Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It got a Rs 800 price hike a few months ago. Now, Bajaj has gone ahead and increased the rates by Rs 6,000. The Bajaj Dominar now costs a whole Rs 6,000 more than the launch price at Rs 1.80 lakh. Bajaj says that the earlier price was introductory and hence the increase.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 received a lot of updates when it was refreshed. This includes updated LED head as well as tail lights, upside down front Endurance forks, revised monoshock, additional trip-related information on the tank, bungee straps under the rear seat and new exhaust. Bajaj also took this opportunity to make changes to the engine. Gone is the SOHC layout and in comes DOHC. This move will help Bajaj achieve BS-VI compliance quicker. There is also an increase in power (now 40PS) by 5PS while the torque rating stays the same at 35Nm. Bajaj has also added more vibration-reducing materials and this has ensured that the Dominar is more of an accomplished highway machine. A slipper clutch with 6-speed transmission too is a part of the package.

The Dominar doesn't have any real competition however, it does compete with the others in the price front if you may. These motorcycles include the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Mahindra Mojo and the KTM 250 Duke. In spite of the price increase, the Dominar 400 still manages to be a value for money motorcycle especially given that the features and performance on offer. Currently it is available only with a green and black paint schemes. Bajaj will soon introduce a red colour, mostly in the coming months to attract more buyers.