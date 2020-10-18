Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 has received its second price hike in as many months but no corresponding increase in features, power or any other parameter.

If there is one bike you will want to buy and do it quickly, it has to be one from the Bajaj range. Nearly every month, the Pune-based bikemaker has been increasing prices of its bikes. Just last month, we reported the price hike for both the Bajaj Dominar 400 as well as the Dominar 250. However, now the price has gone up again. Bajaj Auto will now charge customers Rs 197,758 for the Dominar 400. This is again an increase from the previous Rs 196,258. While we haven’t been told the reason for the price hike, it is quite apparent that the sooner you buy, the more protected you will be from the hike. As it is, there are less offers on motorcycles and fewer so on flagship models. This being said, the Dominar 400, at its price point is still the best deal there.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking of deal, one gets USD front forks, a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, digital instrument cluster, 4-valve 375cc, single-cylinder engine. This engine is good for 40hp of power and 35Nm. A 6-speed, slipper assist clutch gearbox is provided. Bajaj offers disc brakes at both ends and these are linked by ABS. The bike gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a fatter 150-section tyre at the rear.

The bike measures at 187kg kerb weight whereas its fuel tank can hold 13 litres. Bajaj offers all LED headlights, turn signals as well as tail lights. The bike comes with dual-exhaust ports on the right side. The Bajaj offers mile-munching capabilities and is pitted against the Mahindra Mojo as well as the Honda H’ness. It may though be said that both the bikes here are costlier and while the H’ness seems to have the features ground covered, the Mojo has taken a back seat. The Dominar 400 is available in two color options – Vine Black and Aurora Green.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.