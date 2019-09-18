Bajaj Dominar 400 price hiked by Rs 10,000: Pulsar models affected as well

Bajaj has increased the prices of the Dominar 400 and the Pulsar range. The Dominar which is said to be a 400 value for money proposition has seen a price hike of Rs 10,000. And in the month of August, sales declined to just 927 units. While the Pulsar rage has seen a price increase, the 150 Classic and the 150 Neon has seen the maximum a price hike in the Pulsar line up.

The Pulsar 150 Neon and Classic models have been hiked by Rs 4,000, thus revising the price for both models to Rs 75,200. The standard single disc brake and twin-disc brake models of the 150 have been hiked by around Rs 998 and Rs 999 respectively. The single disc brake model is now priced at Rs 85,958 and Rs 89,837 for the twin-disc brake model. The Pulsar NS 160 is now priced at Rs 94,195 after seeing an increase of Rs 1,101, similarly, the 180F has seen a similar increase in its price which now costs Rs 96,390. The Pulsar 220F and the NS200 models have both been hiked by Rs 1,299. The 220F is now priced at Rs 1,08,327 while the NS200 will now cost Rs 1,14,355.

The Dominar has seen the biggest hike by far in its price seeing over a 5% increase. Bajaj has hiked the price of the Dominar 400 by Rs 10,000 which now makes the Dominar 400 cost Rs 1.9 lakh. The Dominar uses the same engine from the KTM Duke and RC 390 models. The Dominar was recently updated with new features and colour schemes. The 373.2 liquid single-cylinder engine features a new dual overhead camshaft which has helped the engine become more powerful as it now produces over 40PS. As a part of the new update, Bajaj changed their colour offering of the Dominar with gloss green and matte black colour options, a dual instrument cluster displays with one in the traditional position and one mounted on the fuel tank.

The Dominar was designed to offer a value for money proposition, bringing in a higher capacity motorcycle to the masses. However, with the gradual price increase the Dominar has seen since it has been launched, the VFM aspect of the product is taking a major hit.