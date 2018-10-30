Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices for its flagship motorcycle Dominar 400 yet again. This time, the company has increased the price of the motorcycle by Rs 1,000. Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched in December 2016 at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh for the non-ABS model while the price of the ABS trim was Rs 1.50 lakh. With the latest price hike, the non-ABS can be yours for a price of Rs 1.49 lakh while the ABS variant will now set you back by Rs 1.63 lakh. All prices being ex-showroom, Delhi. The company has hiked the prices of the new Dominar 400 for the fourth time this year. Previously, Bajaj Auto had hiked the prices of its flagship motorcycle three times in 2018 by Rs 2,000. Having said that, the total price hike that the Dominar 400 has seen this year stands at Rs 7,000.

Before the launch of the Bajaj Dominar 400, the company had expected a sales of 10,000 units a month including exports but that did not happen. In fact, the sales of the motorcycle are not even one-third of the number expected by Bajaj and to make things worse, the sales are declining with the passage of time.

Well aware of this, Bajaj Auto will soon be launching the updated Dominar 400 that has been spied for multiple times now. The new model will come with inverted forks up front along with a twin pod exhaust set up that should produce a brawnier note than the existing model.

The last update for the Bajaj Dominar 400 came earlier this year in January. The new model came with new paint schemes and golden alloy wheels in order to look more premium. The updated Dominar 400 could not do much to the declining sales and the upcoming model that is expected to be launched by the end of this year might do the trick if the company prices it well.

More details on the new Bajaj Dominar 400 expected to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!