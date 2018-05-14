Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive again: Fifth price increase takes total hike to Rs 10,000 since launch

Bajaj Dominar has seen a price hike in India yet again. Like every time, the Bajaj flagship has become pricier by Rs 2,000 this time as well. The price hike is applicable to both variants of the Bajaj Dominar 400. That said, the non-ABS version of Dominar 400 will now set you back by Rs 1.46 lakh. On the other hand, the top-end ABS trim is now available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh. This is the fifth time that Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of Dominar 400 since its launch that took place in December 2016. The motorcycle has seen a total price hike of Rs 10,000 till now when compared to the launch price. The sad part is that Bajaj Auto had raised the prices of the motorcycles by Rs 2,000 less than two months ago and hence, a sudden hike once again was least expected.

Powering the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34.5 bhp and 35 Nm. The salient features of Bajaj Dominar 400 include a full LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and alloy wheels.

Check out on-road prices and all other details of Bajaj Dominar 400 right here.

The reason behind this price hike is currently unknown. The new prices have been updated on the company's official website. Bajaj Auto had aimed 10,000 unit sales at the time of launch of Dominar 400 but that never happened. The company even did not manage to touch half of this target and the maximum sales hovered around the 3,000 mark. In March 2018, Bajaj managed to sell only 1561 units of Dominar. In such a case, the repetitive price hike looks a bit odd and it might affect the sales for the bad.

With the latest price hike, the price difference of the Dominar 400 gets narrower with its closest rival Mahindra Mojo UT300 as the latter is currently priced at Rs 1.49 lakh in India. All prices, ex-showroom, Delhi. In case we get any clarification from Bajaj regarding the hike in price, we will update here, so keep watching this space!