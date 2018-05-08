Bajaj Dominar 400 ADV spotted! Will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan if launched

The Bajaj Dominar has only been around for a little over a year and it’s already made quite a reputation for itself. Despite ditching the Pulsar brand, the Dominar has managed to keep up the bad-boy appeal. Going straight for the King in the touring segment with their set of provocative “Haathi mat Palo” adverts. While the Dominar has been doing respectable numbers in a what is essentially Royal Enfield territory, it's yet to make a serious dent in their numbers. With a few changes though, the Dominar could stand to gain from a still nascent market. This could come from a slightly more ADV based design like the Dominar in these images. The addition of a pointy high-set fender and knuckle guards definitely give the Bajaj Dominar a rugged ADV appeal. Once launched, Bajaj Dominar will once again have its sights on Royal Enfield. The Dominar ADV will compete directly with the Himalayan, which has pretty much been playing the field of affordable adventure bikes all alone in India so far.



There is, however, no confirmation from Bajaj that they are working on a Dominar ADV, and this could be a mod-job. But the fit and finish in the pictures seem like quality work and could very well be a factory finish model. Bajaj Dominar ADV will likely bring in a new set of riders in its customer list. The price tag on the new Dominar ADV is likely to be about Rs 10000 higher than the standard version. The engine and suspension, however, might remain the same. Although this could be the recipe that Bajaj need to make the Dominar succeed in a still nascent Adventure tourer market!

The Bajaj Dominar ADV is likely to be powered by the same 373cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 34.5 hp and 35 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The standard Dominar claims to have a top speed of 148 km/h. It features ABS and so will the Dominar ADV.

We've come across some very neatly done Bajaj Dominar modifications in the past and most of them inclined towards touring. So, the Dominar fans already see the potential it has for being a capable adventure touring bike. They'll be quite chuffed if there is to be a factory finished adventure touring version of the Bajaj Dominar.

Image Credits: Autologue Design Instagram