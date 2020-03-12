Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

Bajaj Dominar 250 is a more affordable alternative to the Dominar 400 and is priced Rs 30,000 lesser than the latter. Here's how the two bikes are different!

Bajaj has launched the new Dominar 250 in India at a price of Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and while most of the people are thinking that the baby Dominar is all about just a smaller displacement engine, well, this is clearly not the case. The objective of launching the Dominar 250 is to create a wider audience base for the brand by offering a more affordable alternative. Here, we tell you what all you miss on the Dominar 250 for Rs 30,000 lesser and how the two bikes are different from each other.

Broadly speaking, the Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 get a similar styling with the same all-LED headlamp along with double-barrel exhaust, all-digital instrument cluster and split seating. However, the Dominar 250 misses out on a gear position indicator. Now coming to the cycle parts of both these motorcycles, the Bajaj Dominar 250 gets narrower tyres compared to the Dominar 400. So, while the Dominar 400 gets uses 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear tyres, the Dominar 250 comes with 100/80-17 and 130/70-17 tyres for the front and rear respectively. Coming to the kerb weight, the Bajaj Dominar 250 weighs 4 kg lesser at 180 kg compared to the Dominar 400.

Now, to the most important change in the new model, which is its engine. Powering the Dominar 250 is the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the KTM 250 Duke and this one is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 27hp and 24Nm. On the other hand, the specs of the Dominar 400 BS6 are yet to be announced. Rumours on the web suggest that there won’t be much difference in specs compared to the BS4 model and if it is true, the new BS6 model will come with 40hp of power and 35Nm of torque. Both bikes get a six-speed transmission with a standard slipper clutch.

While the type of suspension is the same on both these bikes, the Dominar 250 gets 37mm inverted forks upfront compared to 43mm forks on the Dominar 400. There is also a slight difference in the braking set up of the two Dominars. While the bigger displacement model gets a 320mm disc brake upfront, the Dominar 250 gets a smaller 300mm disc unit. Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 both are available in a common Vine Black colour option. Apart from this, the Dominar 250 is also available in Canyon Red shade while the Dominar 400 gets Aurora Green colour.

