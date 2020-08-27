Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: The new Dominar 250 shares most of its components with the Bajaj Dominar 400, but offers a more accessible powerband that should make it one of the top choices for first-time buyers.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: In March this year, Bajaj Auto rolled out a promise for younger or first-time motorcycle buyers in the form of a smaller Dominar with smaller power figures but a similar character. The result is the 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 which is also the second most affordable quarter-litre motorcycle on sale today. So, the baby Dominar looks identical to its larger-displacement sibling, the Dominar 400 except the changes to the swingarm, tyres and slimmer forks. We test rode the Dominar 250 – watch the video below.

The Dominar 250 gets an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster, a secondary screen on the tank as well. The swingarm on the 250 is a box section type, the tyres are MRF Zappers with a slimmer 130 section at the rear, and the front disc is smaller in comparison to the 400.

It is powered by a 248.8cc liquid-cooled 4V DOHC single-cylinder engine that makes 26.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It gets a 37 mm USD forks and a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, seat height is 180 mm and it weighs in at 180 kg.

2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 specifications:

Engine 248.8cc liquid-cooled 4V DOHC single-cylinder Power 26.6 hp at 8500 rpm Torque 23.5 Nm at 6500 rpm 6-speed gearbox Wheelbase 1453 mm Ground clearance 157 mm Seat height 180 mm Weight 180 kg Suspension 37 mm USD (front) Monoshock (rear) Brakes 300 mm (front) 220 mm (rear) Dual-channel ABS Tyres 100/80 (front) 130/70 (rear) Fuel tank capacity 13 litres Price Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Also read: 2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 Review | Friendlier Dominar good for touring, great for city

In its segment, the Dominar 250 competes with the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250. Priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Bajaj Dominar 250 is more expensive than the FZ25 by about Rs 8,000 but then, it is also more powerful as the Yamaha makes 20 hp. On the other hand, the Gixxer 250 delivers similar power figures and is only about Rs 3,500 more expensive than the Dominar 250.

