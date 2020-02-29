Bajaj Dominar 250 unveil in March: What to expect from Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25 rival!

We will be riding the Bajaj Dominar 250 on 18th March, so keep watching this space for all the action.

By:Updated: February 29, 2020 8:02:38 PM

Bajaj Dominar 250 is all set to unveil in India next month. The company has started sending out media invitations to test ride the motorcycle. Rumours of the Bajaj Dominar 250 have been doing rounds on the web for quite long. The upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 will share its engine with the KTM 250 Duke and will have the same underpinnings as the bigger displacement Dominar 400.  The engine on the 250 Duke is good for developing peak power and torque outputs of 30hp and 24Nm respectively and we might see different figures on the Dominar 250. As the bike will be launched closer to the BS6 deadline, the motor on this one will meet the stringent emission norms.

In terms of features, the bike will get an all-LED headlamp along with a digital instrument cluster. The front suspension on the bike is expected to be conventional telescopic forks in order to keep the costs in check. Moreover, the bike is also expected to feature a smaller front disc brake for cost-cutting. After its official unveiling next month, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is expected to be launched towards March-end or early April. When it comes to prices, expect the quarter-litre Dominar to be priced close to Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

The Dominar 400 was launched in India for the first time in 2016 at a starting price of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike has seen an increment in pricing multiple times after that and currently, it can be yours for a price of Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Dominar 250 will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25 in the segment. We will be riding the Bajaj Dominar 250 on 18th March, so keep watching this space for all the action.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! What do you think about the Bajaj Dominar 250? Will it be a game-changer for Bajaj?

